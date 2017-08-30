Nick Kyrgios suffered more injury problems as he slumped to a 6-3 1-6 6-4 6-1 loss against fellow Australian John Millman at the US Open.

Kyrgios hurt his right shoulder during the third set and, although he played out the rest of the match, it was to no avail as Millman prevailed in four sets.

Kyrgios was clearly disconsolate at having another physical issue after playing so well in Cincinnati two weeks ago, beating Rafael Nadal before losing to Grigor Dimitrov in the final.

He complained of his right arm feeling dead after hurting it on a serve early in the third set. Kyrgios received treatment and a sympathetic ear from the trainer as he explained his frustration but no solution to his problem.

The Australian angrily protested a code violation given after he swore in frustration at his physical issues.

It was not heard by umpire Carlos Ramos but reported to him by a line judge.

Kyrgios then received a point penalty when, after dropping serve to lose the third set, he smashed his racket violently on the court. But ultimately his main concern was the state of his body.

Having failed to wedge the broken racket into his bag, Kyrgios walked off court holding it with head bowed and boos ringing in his ears, rather summing up his day.

Asked if he wanted to be more dedicated, Kyrgios said: "Probably not, honestly not.

"In Cincinnati, I was not doing anything different. I was probably less dedicated than I was this week. I was playing basketball every day for two hours.

"I was going to get ice cream, getting a milkshake every day. I was less dedicated. And this week I was dedicated, and my shoulder starts hurting."

As for what he does next, a dejected Kyrgios said: "I don't know. I keep letting people down."

"Obviously I'm disappointed I lost today, but it's not the end of the world. I will get over it in probably half an hour."

Kyrgios looked to have turned a corner earlier this season when he posted a series of impressive results but he has been unable to stay healthy over the past few months.

He aggravated a hip injury at Queen's Club in June and retired during three successive matches, including his opener against Pierre-Hugues Herbert at Wimbledon.

Kyrgios has won just two grand slam matches all season, one at the Australian Open and one in Paris, and he added: "I have had a diabolical year at the slams.

"It doesn't surprise me. It's just the story of my career, really. I will have good weeks; I'll have bad weeks. It's just a rollercoaster.

"Obviously I'm disappointed I lost today, but it's not the end of the world. I will get over it in probably half an hour. I will get food and watch the matches."

Kyrgios' defeat is potentially good news for Roger Federer, who struggled through a five-set win over Frances Tiafoe in round one and could have faced the Australian in the fourth round.

Elsewhere, there were first-round wins for Grigor Dimitrov, Dominic Thiem, David Goffin, Juan Martin del Potro, Gael Monfils and Tomas Berdych but Richard Gasquet was beaten by Leonardo Mayer.