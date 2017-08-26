Andy Murray has pulled out of the US Open after failing to recover from a hip injury.

The world number two struggled through Wimbledon with the problem, losing in the quarter-finals to Sam Querrey, but his prospects for Flushing Meadows had looked positive when he travelled to New York last weekend.

However, after a week of practice Murray has decided he is not fit enough to do himself justice.

The Scot, who looked close to tears, said: "I did pretty much everything I could to get myself ready here, took a number of weeks off after Wimbledon, spoke to a lot of hip specialists, tried resting, rehabbing to get myself ready here and was practising okay the last few days but it's too sore for me to win the tournament and ultimately that's what I was here to try and do, so unfortunately I won't be playing this year."

Elsewhere, Roger Federer reported himself fit for a tilt at a third grand slam title of the year at the US Open.

The 36-year-old sparked alarm when he pulled out of the Masters event in Cincinnati after suffering a back problem during a final loss to Alexander Zverev at the Rogers Cup in Montreal two weeks ago.

Federer said: "Two weeks after the final is a long time, so because you've got two weeks you can take your time.

"The first week was really just trying to feel better, get better, get back on the court at some stage. I have been on the practice courts since last week.

"I have been playing sets the last few days, and I'm really happy how I'm feeling."