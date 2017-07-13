Venus Williams progressed to her ninth singles final at Wimbledon after defeating home favourite Johanna Konta 6-4 6-2 in Thursday's semi-final.

Konta was seeking to become the first British woman to reach the Wimbledon final since Virginia Wade won the tournament in 1977.

But she came up against an inspired Williams who is seeking her eighth Grand Slam title at the age of 37.

The British number one had two break points at the end of the opening set but failed to capitalise and instead it was Williams who broke the very next game. The American never looked back.

Williams has won Wimbledon on five previous occasions but her last triumph on SW19 occurred back in 2008.

Waiting for her in the final is Spain's Garbine Muguruza who reached her second Wimbledon final in three years with a thumping 6-1 6-1 win over Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova earlier on Thursday.



A visibly confident Muguruza needed just 64 minutes to deal with the 87th-ranked Rybarikova, who had beaten third seed Karolina Pliskova and American Coco Vanderweghe on her unexpected run to the last four.



The Spaniard was 3-0 up after just 10 minutes, her aggressive approach paying dividends against an opponent who looked nervous in what was the biggest game of her career to date.

Two years ago she was beaten by Serena Williams in the Wimbledon final. Last year, she turned the tables on Williams, defeating her 7-6 6-4 in the French Open final to claim her first Grand Slam.

