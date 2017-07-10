Defending champion Andy Murray is through to the Wimbledon quarter-finals after coming through an awkward encounter with Benoit Paire.

The Scot's serve was broken three times by his French opponent, but each time he rallied to eventually secure a 7-6 (7/1) 6-4 6-4 victory.

Murray twice recovered from a break down to win the opening set on a tie-break.

A limp Paire service game in the second gave Murray an immediate break, but he was pegged back at 3-3 and saved four break points before clinching the set.

The world number one continued to limp, chuntered away angrily at his box and argued with the umpire as he struggled to find his timing.

But he grabbed the crucial break at 4-4 in the third set before serving out to seal his passage into the last eight.

There Murray will meet Sam Querrey, who came through the battle of the big serves in five sets on Court 18.

The American lost the first set 7-5 to South Africa's Kevin Anderson, but levelled on a tie-break before taking the third with a rare break of serve.

A marathon tie-break in the fourth went Anderson's way, after he survived four match points, but he was broken again in the decider as Querrey won 5-7 7-6 (7/5) 6-3 6-7 (11/13) 6-3.

Marin Cilic

The seventh seeded Croatian Marin Cilic advanced to the quarter-finals as he disposed of the 18th seed Roberto Bautista with impressive ease this afternoon.

Cilic gave away just six games as he coasted to a straight sets victory, winning 6-2 6-2 6-2.

His former coach and the 2001 champion Goran Ivanisevic prophesied that Cilic would win Wimbledon this year and he has progressed through the first four rounds without losing a single set.

He will face the winner of Rafael Nadal and Gilles Muller i n Wednesday's quarter-final. Nadal has already lost the first set 6-3.

