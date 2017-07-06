Kyle Edmund's dream of reaching the third round at Wimbledon was dashed by Gael Monfils on Centre Court.

The British number two had hoped to join compatriots Andy Murray, Johanna Konta, Heather Watson and Aljaz Bedene to make it five British players in the last 32 for the first time in 20 years.

But Edmund, 22, ran into extrovert 15th seed Monfils, who used his full range of power and finesse to send the world number 50 packing 7-6 (7/1) 6-4 6-4.

Edmund will look back on a missed opportunity to secure only his second win at the All England Club.

He dominated much of the first set while Monfils moped around the baseline fiddling with what appeared to be an ankle problem - the Frenchman is rather renowned for his injury niggles.

The home hope did not drop a point in his opening two service games and forced seven deuces, and two break points, against the Monfils serve at 4-4.

But having failed to secure the break, Edmund capitulated in a one-sided tie-break thanks to a catalogue of unforced errors.

Breaks had already been shared in the second set when Edmund's levels dropped at precisely the wrong time.

A limp service game handed Monfils the initiative which he did not let go of, brutally serving out the set in barely 30 seconds.

When Monfils netted an attempted slam dunk Edmund secured an early break in the third, but at 3-0 up the wheels came off again.

Monfils, his apparent ankle issue now remarkably forgotten about, raced away with the next five games and soon served out to end Edmund's Wimbledon bid.

Grigor Dimitrov [above] gave an exhibition of his enormous talent, striding emphatically into the third round with a 6-3 6-2 6-1 win over Cypriot Marcos Baghdatis.



The 13th-seeded Bulgarian looked less like his "Baby Federer" nickname and more like the Swiss maestro all grown up as he made light work of Baghdatis, a former semi-finalist at the All England Club.



The 26-year-old, who also reached the last four in 2014, has perhaps struggled to live up to his promise as a youngster.



Yet, having reached the semis at the Australian Open earlier this year before losing to Rafa Nadal in a titanic five-set battle, he showed on a sun-baked Court Two that he has the potential and the game to trouble the established favourites.

Big-serving American John Isner lost to Israel's Dudi Sela 6-7(5) 7-6(5) 5-7 7-6(5) 6-3 after almost four hours of play on Court 12.



Since defeating Nicolas Mahut 70-68 in a record-breaking fifth set in 2010, Isner has lost all of his four 5-set encounters at the championships.