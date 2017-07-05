Home favourite Heather Watson beat 18th seed Anastasija Sevastova 6-0 6-4 to reach the third round at the championships for the third time.



Watson was off to a flying start on Court Two, losing only eight points on her way to winning the opening set in just 19 minutes.

Watson will now attempt to avoid a repeat of the third-round exits she suffered in 2012 and 2015, when she famously nearly upset Serena Williams.

Sevastova has had a rapid rise this season and is certainly no mug on grass having won the warm-up event in Majorca.

But she had no answers at all to Watson in the first set, the 25-year-old racing through it in 19 minutes and not making a single unforced error.

It was almost as if she played too well, and when her level dropped, Sevastova capitalised on three double faults in one game to move 2-1 ahead.

Watson levelled at 3-3 only to lose her serve again but, after she broke to love immediately, Sevastova's head dropped and the Latvian dumped a final forehand into the net after one hour and one minute on court.

Watson will next face Victoria Azarenka [above]. The former world number one, playing in only her second tournament of 2017 after giving birth to her son Leo, beat 15th seed Elena Vesnina 6-3 6-3.

Elsewhere, eighth seed Dominika Cibulkova hit 16 winners on her way to a 6-4 6-4 victory over American Jennifer Brady.

Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the 18th seed, beat German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk 6-2 6-1 3-6 6-3 on Court 16.

Croatian Ana Konjuh, who reached the third round as a 16-year-old three years ago, repeated the feat with a 7-6(3) 2-6 6-3 win over Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania.

Greece's Maria Sakkari came back from a set down to reach the third round of the championships for the first time, beating Czech Kristyna Pliskova 6-7(6) 6-4 6-4 on Court 14.

