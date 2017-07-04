Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic had to expend minimal energy to reach the second round at Wimbledon as their opponents retired early in the second set of their Centre Court encounters.

In what was a near repeat of the previous match when Martin Klizan pulled the plug against Djokovic, Alexandr Dolgopolov retired with an ankle injury when trailing 6-3 3-0.

The victory means Federer has moved ahead of Jimmy Connors with his 85th match win at Wimbledon - the most of the open era.

The Swiss, who next plays either Dusan Lajovic or Stefanos Tsitsipas, is the favourite to win a record eighth title at the All England Club.

Klizan has been struggling with a left calf injury for two months and it was clear from halfway through the first set that he was in no state to compete with Djokovic.

After two points of a Djokovic service game and with the second seed leading 6-3 2-0, Klizan gestured that he was done and shook hands.

This was Djokovic's first grand slam match since his shocking capitulation to Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals of the French Open.

But the 30-year-old appeared rejuvenated by a week at the seaside in Eastbourne, going against the grain by playing a tournament just before a grand slam.

He has been reunited at Wimbledon with coach Andre Agassi, while former Croatian player Mario Ancic has joined the team for the first time this week.

Klizan, a left-hander with a big serve and forehand and penchant for a drop shot, can be an awkward opponent but had not won a match on grass since 2014.

The early stages were tight but Klizan, who retired during a match in Antalya last week, began hobbling at 3-3.

Djokovic broke serve in the eighth game before clinching the set with an ace.

Klizan had a conversation with the trainer at the change of ends and his decision to carry on was short-lived.

In the second round Djokovic will play Czech Adam Pavlasek.

Australian firebrand Bernard Tomic admitted he had lost his "respect" for tennis following a feeble exit.

After losing 6-4 6-3 6-4 to German Mischa Zverev, former teenage prodigy Tomic said he was fed up from early in the contest.

"I wasn't mentally and physically there with my mental state to perform," the 24-year-old said.

"I don't know why but I felt a little bit bored out there, to be completely honest with you."

Asked if he would give back the £35,000 of prize money he collects for losing in the first round, former top-20 player Tomic offered a perplexing response by asking whether Roger Federer would hand back his entire career prize-money.

"We all work for money. At 34, maybe I can donate to charity. If you ask Roger if he'll do it, I'll do it," Tomic said.

He added: "I believe you have to respect the sport. But I think I don't respect it enough. I just believe playing many years on tour now has sort of taken a toll."