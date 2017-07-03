Andy Murray put injury concerns aside as he eased through the first set of his Wimbledon campaign against Alexander Bublik.

The defending champion was met by a roar from the Centre Court crowd and needed just 29 minutes to clinch the set 6-1.

Murray's preparations have been disrupted by a hip problem that prevented him from practising on Wednesday and Thursday.

There was still a pronounced limp between points but the world number one's game was working just fine.

Kazakh Bublik, a lucky loser ranked 134, has an unorthodox style but that played into the hands of Murray, who was untroubled after saving two break points in the opening game.

Cameron Norrie's first match at Wimbledon ended in defeat as the British wild card was outclassed by 12th seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Norrie has taken time out from a sociology degree in Texas to play professional tennis this year but the 21-year-old was given a lesson by Tsonga, who cruised to a 6-3 6-2 6-2 victory.

Tsonga will now face either Lu Yen-hsun of Taiwan or Italian qualifier Simone Bolelli in the second round.

Norrie was born in South Africa, raised in New Zealand and is now based in America but, with a Scottish father and Welsh mother, he was one of seven playing under the British flag on Monday.

But while his talent was obvious in the tournament's opening match on Court Two, Norrie proved too inconsistent to trouble Tsonga, the world number 10 and a two-time Wimbledon semi-finalist.

In fact Norrie went toe-to-toe with the Frenchman early on but his concentration wavered at 3-3 in the first set, when a double fault and missed backhand volley cost him the break.

It seemed to knock the youngster's confidence because he was broken again at 5-3 as another forehand blazed wide and put Tsonga one set ahead.

The second and third sets were even more straightforward for Tsonga, who managed two more breaks in each without facing a single break point on his own serve.

Norrie once even held his hands out in resignation as another Tsonga ace flew by and his defeat was confirmed after an hour and 23 minutes when a final backhand hit the net.

Australian 20th seed Nick Kyrgios retired injured in his first round Wimbledon match on Monday after losing the first two sets to French doubles specialist Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Kyrgios, clearly still struggling from the left hip injury that forced him to drop out in his first round match at the Queen's Club tournament in London this month, was 6-3 6-4 down to the world number 70 when he asked for a physio to come on court.

Apart from in very rare flashes, the 22-year-old rarely ran to pick up the peppering of drop shots and lobs coming from Herbert, and sat with his head in his hands at the changeover after having his serve broken for 4-3 in the second set.

Kyrgios, who has never lost in the first round at Wimbledon, reached the last 16 last year before being beaten by eventual champion Andy Murray.