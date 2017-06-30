Venus Williams is being investigated over a fatal car crash in the United States as she prepares to compete at Wimbledon next week.

Police say the five-time SW19 champion, 37, is to blame for the crash that led to the death of 78-year-old Jerome Barson, who was a passenger in his wife's car, according to reports.

The 2016 Hyundai Accent and Williams' SUV collided after the athlete went through a red light in her home town of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on June 9, witnesses reportedly told police.

The Hyundai was being driven by Linda Barson and her husband was put in intensive care where he died two weeks later.

Williams' lawyer said she expressed her "deepest condolences" but that it was an "unfortunate accident".

She has not been charged over the incident but Palm Beach Gardens police's Major Paul Rogers said the investigation was continuing.

Williams is currently ranked 11th in the world and is lining up among the favourites at Wimbledon, which begins on Monday.

Her representatives did not respond when asked how the incident would affect her appearance at the tournament.

Witnesses reportedly said she was driving her 2010 Toyota Sequoia when she went through the red light and into Mrs Barson's saloon car.

But Williams' lawyer Malcolm Cunningham disputed that version of events.

"Ms Williams entered the intersection on a green light," he said.

"The police report estimates that Ms Williams was travelling at five miles per hour when Mrs Barson crashed into her.

"This is an unfortunate accident and Venus expresses her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one."