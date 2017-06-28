Paolo Maldini fell to a 6-1 6-1 defeat in his pro tennis debut in Milan.

The legendary Italian defender booked his place at the Aspria Tennis Cup with doubles partner Stefano Landonio after coming through a qualifier last week.

They took on Poland's Tomasz Bednarek and Dutchman David Pel in the ATP Challenger Tour event, but lost in just 42 minutes.

It was still an astonishing achievement by the 49-year-old, who won seven Serie A titles and five Champions Leagues with AC Milan in a sparkling career.

Maldini hung up his boots aged 40 but has since turned his attentions to tennis.

Along with his coach Landonio, the evergreen Italian defied all the odds to make the Challenger Tour - on level below the elite ATP World Tour.