Ireland's James McGee came from 4-1 down in the deciding set to defeat Spanish opponent Ruben Ramirez Hidalgo and earn a place in the second round of the Wimbledon qualifying competition in Roehampton.

Two more wins will see McGee become the first Irish player to enter the main draw at Wimbledon since Conor Niland played in the first round in 2011.

The 30 year old from Castleknock was facing a player ranked 38 places above him in the ATP standings as he attempted to register his first ever win in Wimbledon qualifiers.

McGee lost the first set on a tie-break before roaring back to win the second set 6-3. He slumped to 4-1 deficit early in the final set but reeled off straight games to win the decider 6-4.

Pumped to get my 1st @Wimbledon qualies win today! Came back from 1-4 down in the final set to grind it out! 👊🏼💪🏼🌱 #wimbledon #letsgoooo pic.twitter.com/AzdWfrBZes — James McGee (@jamesmcgee01) June 26, 2017

But McGee faces an even stiffer challenge in the next round as he meets world ranked 92 Russian teenager Andrey Rublev, seeded fifth in the qualifying event.

McGee is the highest ranked Irish player in the world and is currently placed at 210 in the ATP standings.

Earlier this year, he reached the final round of qualifying for the Australian Open but fell short in the final match against Australian Blake Mott, losing the deciding set 6-3.