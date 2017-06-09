Stan Wawrinka broke down Andy Murray's formidable defences to reach the French Open final, twice coming from a set down to win a high-octane contest 6-7(6) 6-3 5-7 7-6(3) 6-1.

The Swiss 2015 champion hit a staggering 87 winners as he avenged last year's semi-final defeat by the world number one to set up a final against nine-times champion Rafa Nadal or Austrian wunderkind Dominic Thiem.

Murray absorbed everything Wawrinka threw at him for most of the four hour and 34 minute match but after winning a tense fourth set Wawrinka steamed ahead in the decider as Murray's armour was finally pierced.

Third seed Wawrinka, who had not dropped a set on the way to the semis, wavered slightly when dropping serve at 5-0 but broke straight back to claim victory with a flashing backhand.

With an atmosphere like the one today, you cannot help but give your all. It was simply incredible," Wawrinka said.

"There are always two ways of looking at things, you can either think about being two-one down after being ahead or focus on the fact that you were dominating and you can be in control of the points. That's what I preferred to do.

"I just want to enjoy this and make the most of the moment. Its not every day you get to a final like this. Tennis goes quickly, I want to savour it."

Murray, who arrived in Paris on the back of a woeful claycourt season, said he could take a lot of positives from his run to the semis.

"I'm proud of the tournament I had. I did well considering. I was one tiebreak away from getting to the final," said the Scot, who was runner-up to Novak Djokovic last year.

"When I came here I was really struggling. I turned my form around really well and ended up having a good tournament."