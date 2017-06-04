Irish teenager Simon Carr produced a stirring comeback to book his place in the second round of the Boys Singles event at the French Open in Paris.

The 17-year-old Mullingar native, and son of Dublin footballer Tommy Carr, beat the world number 30 Vasil Kirkov of America on a scoreline of 0-6, 7-6, 6-2.

It was a remarkable fightback from Carr who had lost the opening nine games, finding himself 6-0 and 3-0 down before somehow managing to turning the match around.

Carr will now face the fourth seed Zsombor Piros from Hungary in the second round.