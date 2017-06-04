Irish teenager Simon Carr produced a stirring comeback to book his place in the second round of the Boys Singles event at the French Open in Paris.
The 17-year-old Mullingar native, and son of Dublin footballer Tommy Carr, beat the world number 30 Vasil Kirkov of America on a scoreline of 0-6, 7-6, 6-2.
It was a remarkable fightback from Carr who had lost the opening nine games, finding himself 6-0 and 3-0 down before somehow managing to turning the match around.
Carr will now face the fourth seed Zsombor Piros from Hungary in the second round.
Simon Carr marches into the second round after a great fight back and a double break in the third set 0-6 7-6 6-2 #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/U4W1n2DO7B— Tennis Ireland (@Tennis_Ireland) June 4, 2017