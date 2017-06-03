Seventh seed Marin Cilic established himself as a contender for the French Open title after sweeping past Feliciano Lopez 6-1 6-3 6-3 on Saturday to reach the last 16 without dropping a set.

The 2014 U.S. Open winner, who warmed up for the year's second grand slam by capturing his first claycourt title in five years in Istanbul last month, delivered a near-perfect performance to equal his best-ever showing in Paris.

He whipped 31 winners past the helpless Spaniard, who at 35 was the oldest player left in the draw and whose big serve lost some of its edge due to humid and cloudy conditions.

"My return was working extremely well. I am very pleased with that," said Cilic, who reached 100 Tour-level victories on clay. "The heavier conditions favoured me a bit... because he has a huge serve."

Meanwhile, an expected slugfest between two veteran claycourters turned into a stroll in the park for Fernando Verdasco after the Spaniard demolished 22nd seed Pablo Cuevas 6-2 6-1 6-3 to reach the fourth round.

British number two Kyle Edmund was edged out in a five-set battle against Kevin Anderson. Edmund led by two sets to one but Anderson proved just too strong in the end, winning 6-7 (6/8) 7-6 (7/4) 5-7 6-1 6-4 after three hours and 59 minutes.