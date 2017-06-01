Elina Svitolina, this year's best singles player, survived a second-round scare at Roland Garros, losing her way in the first set against Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova before serving up a rollercoaster 3-6 6-3 6-2 win.

The Ukrainian, number six in the world but leading the race rankings of results accumulated during 2017, struggled early on as her heavy groundstrokes fell short or wide.

Pironkova took advantage, reeling off four games in a row to take the first set.

In a match littered with 54 unforced errors that the players shared almost equally, fifth seed Svitolina then started to find her range and struck back.

She took the second set when her 77th-ranked opponent drove a halfcourt backhand into the net, and did enough to stay on top in the third.

Ninth seed Agnieszka Radwanska lived up to her nickname as the 'Professor' when she dug deep into her toolbox of tactics to repel tenacious qualifier Alison Van Uytvanck 6-7(3) 6-2 6-3.

The world number 10 was taken by surprise in the first set when the aggressive Belgian, ranked 103 spots below her, went 3-1 up and squandered four break points to go 4-1 up.

Despite fighting back, Radwanska could not handle her opponent's big kicking serve and stream of dropshots and Van Uytvanck bagged the tiebreak with a smash.

Radwanska, whose best grand slam performance was reaching the 2012 Wimbledon final, changed tactics and decided to mix it up as well, rushing to the net more often and attacking the Belgian's high-bouncing serve early to race through the second set 6-2.

The 23-year-old Van Uytvanck, who underwent wrist surgery in December and has made only one WTA main draw appearance this year prior to Roland Garros, was broken in the third game and the Pole never looked back, winning the match when her opponent dumped a backhand into the net after two hours and 23 minutes.