Simona Halep's French Open title bid is back on track.

The Romanian was installed as the favourite to lift the trophy after her excellent clay season but her participation at Roland Garros was thrown into major doubt by an ankle injury.

Halep rolled her right ankle during the final of the Italian Open in Rome earlier this month and a scan last week showed a ligament tear.

The world number four had been unsure whether she would be able to compete in the tournament right up until the weekend but was impressive in a 6-2 6-3 win over Jana Cepelova in round one.

Halep said: "It's all good. I still feel a little pain, but it's nothing dangerous, so I can play.

"The last three, four days I practised normally. I played also some points. After it's a little bit difficult because when it's cold it's getting a little bit swollen.

"But it looks much better than one week ago. I did the ultrasound on Saturday. It's still a little bit broken, but it's like 80% recovered, so it looks good and I have confidence that it's going to be okay this tournament."

Halep's ambitions extend to far more than just reaching the second round, with the 2014 runner-up looking to go one better on her favourite surface.

She said: "I feel more confident, and the fact that I could play today and run without fear, I just feel good. I feel that nothing can happen.

"I'm not thinking about injuries so this is a good point. Maybe it is the most important thing that it can be now that I'm not thinking at all, and just go out there to play. So I feel confident."

Eugenie Bouchard arrived in Paris nursing the same injury as Halep after tearing a ligament in her right ankle during training.

The Canadian also came through her first-round test against Risa Ozaki, although it was significantly less comfortable, with Bouchard eventually winning 2-6 6-3 6-2.

She had trailed 5-0 in the opening set, and Bouchard said: "A few days ago, for sure, there were big questions about if I could play.

"It's not only if physically I would be okay but also if I therefore had enough practice days. There is one thing being healthy and another thing being match ready.

"It was definitely a race against the clock. At the beginning I didn't feel too comfortable and was questioning if I made the right decision. But I got myself together, and in the end managed to fight through it."

Elsewhere, seventh seed Johanna Konta was knocked out by Hsieh Su-wei of Chinese Taipei but it was generally a good day for the leading players.

Fifth seed Elina Svitolina, one of the favourites for the title, defeated Yaroslava Shvedova 6-4 6-3 while there were also wins for Agnieszska Radwanska, Madison Keys and dark horse Anastasija Sevastova.

Czech 17-year-old Marketa Vondrousova is another player to watch. After winning her first WTA Tour title in Switzerland last month, she breezed through three rounds of qualifying in Paris for the loss of just seven games and then thumped Amandine Hesse 6-1 6-0.

Petra Kvitova plays the second match of her comeback on Wednesday against Bethanie Mattek-Sands while defending champion Garbine Muguruza, Venus Williams and French hope Kristina Mladenovic are also in action.