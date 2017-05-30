Alexander Zverev, the hottest young talent in tennis, exited the French Open at the first-round stage declaring: "I played absolute s**t."

The 20-year-old German arrived in Paris as the newest member of the top 10 after beating Novak Djokovic to win his first Masters title in Rome.

It was a third title of the season for Zverev and he was bracketed together with 23-year-old Dominic Thiem as a youthful challenge to the old guard at Roland Garros.

But Zverev did not manage to clear the first hurdle. His clash with an admittedly tough opponent in Fernando Verdasco was tied at one-set all overnight but the Spaniard was much the better player on the resumption and won 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-2.

Zverev showed his frustration on several occasions, smashing his racket early in the fourth set, and marched straight off court and into the press room, where he did not mince his words.

Asked what had made the difference, he said: "I played absolute s**t made the difference. It's quite simple."

Zverev was able to keep things in perspective, though, adding: "You sometimes play bad. This is our sport.

"There is no regrets. In Rome I played fantastic, I won the tournament. Here I played bad, I lost first round. That's the way it goes.

"The world doesn't stop now. I'm still number four in the race to London and I'm still doing okay this year. I won three tournaments so far. Of course I should be concerned the way I played, but it's nothing to be tragic about.

"I will definitely take a few days off. It's been a rough few weeks for me, in a good way obviously, but physically very, very tiring. Then I'll prepare myself the best I can for grass."

Thiem won his first match comfortably on Sunday while Nick Kyrgios is also flying the flag for the next generation after a 6-3 7-6 (7/4) 6-3 victory over Philipp Kohlschreiber.

The Australian came into the tournament nursing hip and shoulder injuries but performed impressively against a tricky opponent.

Kyrgios, though, is not giving the young pretenders much hope of upsetting title favourite Rafael Nadal's march to a 10th French Open crown.

"I think Rafa on clay, his dominance right now is as big as it's ever been,"said the 22-year-old.

"I think Thiem played an unbelievable match in Rome to beat him. Then look what happened the next round, he's completely gone, physically and mentally. I thought he was going to beat Djokovic, to be honest. Then he won one game.

"Nadal, I don't think he's worried at all about anyone in this tournament, to be fair. Best of five, it suits him. He knows he's not going to lose. Let's be realistic.

"Djokovic, Murray, number one in the world, he's got like three times as many points as anyone. I can't really see the changing of the guard happening any time soon because of one tournament. Unbelievable week, but I think the young ones have a way to go."

Kyrgios has started working with former world number four Sebastien Grosjean having spent a long time without a coach.

The Frenchman may be able to curb Kyrgios' wildest excesses, but the Australian is likely to remain one of sport's engagingly straight talkers.

Asked what he did not like about clay compared to the other surfaces, the 18th seed said: I don't really like running. That's one thing. So when the rally gets pretty long, I tend to just go for a low-percentage shot.

"I also don't like how my shoes get dirty. When I'm back home I don't really train that much on clay because it makes my cars dirty, too."

Third seed Stan Wawrinka arrived in Paris fresh from winning a title on home soil in Geneva and he defeated Slovakian Jozef Kovalik 6-2 7-6 (8/6) 6-3 while Juan Martin Del Potro is also through.

The Argentinian is playing at Roland Garros for the first time since 2012 and had been an injury doubt for the tournament but eased past compatriot Guido Pella 6-2 6-1 6-4.

"It wasn't particularly easy after Geneva... but I feel good," Wawrinka said courtside. "I hope to go deep (into the tournament) this year."

The Swiss will play Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov in the second round.