Garbine Muguruza survived a tricky first hurdle to open her French Open title defence with a 6-2 6-4 victory over 2010 winner Francesca Schiavone, while big-hitting Australian teenager Jaimee Fourlis pushed Caroline Wozniacki to three sets before the Dane prevailed.

Muguruza and Schiavone are two of the three former champions in the draw along with Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Schiavone is now 36 and announced in January this will be her last year on the tour. But she remains a difficult customer on clay and booked her place in the draw here with a title in Bogota last month.

Muguruza is the latest female player to burst out of the pack only to struggle under the weight of expectation.

Instead of taking over the mantle from Serena Williams, as some leading names predicted when she defeated the American in the final last year at Roland Garros, Muguruza has failed to reach a single final since.

She at least arrived in Paris with some confidence in the bank after making the semi-finals in Rome last week before pulling out with a neck injury.

The Spaniard made a fine start to this match, winning the opening three games, but Schiavone pulled back to 3-2 before a lengthy delay after a spectator was taken ill in the crowd.

On the resumption, Muguruza won 12 straight points to take the set and then went an early break up in the second.

Schiavone again responded but Muguruza broke to lead 5-4 and came through a long final game to set up another tricky encounter with Estonia's Anett Kontaveit, one of the form players of the clay season.

Fourlis served up a major scare for Wozniacki, making light of the 300-plus ranking places separating them to push the 11th-seeded Dane to three sets.

Wozniacki, who appeared to be carrying the after-effects of a lower back injury that forced her to retire during last week's Strasbourg tournament, pulled away towards the end of a testy encounter, winning 6-4 3-6 6-2 in just over two hours.

Wildcard Fourlis, aged 17 and at 337 the lowest-ranked player in the main draw, was the stronger for much of the first two sets, keeping Wozniacki pinned at the back of the court with blistering drives off both wings.

But the Dane, making her 10th appearance at Roland Garros, showed her greater experience at key moments, winning both her breaks points in the opening set while the Australian converted just one out of five.

Playing her first French Open and only her second grand slam after reaching the second round of her home major in January, Fourlis refused to be overawed, keeping up a running commentary with her courtside entourage and the umpire.

Leading 4-1 in the second set, the Australian lost some of her focus after disputing a line call that went against her, dropping that game and the next. She recovered to break Wozniacki again before serving out to love to take the set.

But as Fourlis began to take issue with other calls, the Dane took control in the third.