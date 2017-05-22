Novak Djokovic has announced that Andre Agassi will coach him at the French Open.

The world number two revealed the news in Rome shortly after losing the final of the Italian Open to Germany's Alexander Zverev.

Djokovic has been without a coach since dismissing his entire backroom staff earlier this month. The French Open starts next Sunday in Paris.

He said of eight-time grand slam winner Agassi, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport: "We will be together in Paris. We talked on the phone two weeks ago. Then we'll see what happens in the future."

Djokovic added: "We are both excited about working together, but we have no long-term agreements and he is not going to be with me for the whole tournament.

"He was a revolutionary tennis player and a legend of tennis. I have a deep respect for him as a person and a tennis player.

"It's true that he has been off the circuit for the last 10 to 15 years, but I understand he knows all the players and has seen all the great matches on TV."

Agassi's first task will be to restore Djokovic's confidence after it took another hit with a 6-4 6-3 defeat to 20-year-old rising star Zverev.

Djokovic, who turns 30 on Monday, grew increasingly frustrated throughout the second set and was issued a code violation for an audible obscenity.

Victory ensured Zverev was crowned the youngest Masters champion since Djokovic himself in 2007, and ensured he will reach the world's top 10 for the first time.

Zverev had been in the ascendancy from the start, breaking Djokovic in the opening game of the match and serving out with confidence to secure the first set.

Djokovic continued to struggle for consistency and fell further behind when a missed forehand gave Zverev his second break to go 2-1 ahead in the second set.

Despite spurning a point to go a double-break up at 5-2, Zverev remained unfazed and served out to move closer to victory, much to Djokovic's audible frustration.

Serving to stay in the match, Djokovic was punished again when a long backhand at the end of a gruelling back-court rally secured the German's most impressive win.