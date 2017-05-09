Eugenie Bouchard said she had "extra motivation" in defeating Maria Sharapova at the Mutua Madrid Open and revealed she received huge support from her peers prior to the match.

The pair faced each other in the second round in Spain with Bouchard winning 7-5 2-6 6-4 in a competitive and tense match.

Canadian Bouchard had called Sharapova "a cheater" prior to the Russian's return to competitive action in April after a 15-month doping ban.

It was world number 60 Bouchard's first win over Sharapova, whom she believes should be banned from tennis for life.

Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam winner, was initially banned by the International Tennis Federation for two years after testing positive for meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open.

It was reduced to 15 months and, in October, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Sharapova was not an "intentional doper".

"I had a lot of players coming up to me privately wishing me good luck, players I don't normally speak to..."

"I definitely had some extra motivation going into today," Bouchard said afterwards.

"I was actually quite inspired before the match because I had a lot of players coming up to me privately wishing me good luck, players I don't normally speak to, getting a lot of texts from people in the tennis world that were just rooting for me.

"So I wanted to do it for myself, but also all these people. I really felt support.

"It showed me that most people have my opinion, and they were just maybe scared to speak out."

Bouchard felt she could have played better but was happy to get over such a formidable opponent.

"There was a little bit of up and down in the match, for sure. I had moments where I was a bit frustrated. I thought I could play better," she said.

"But overall, you know, with the whole mental aspect, just fighting and playing almost a three-hour match, the physical battles, I mean, she's playing really well right now.

"Everything together, for sure, it's one of my more prouder matches in the past couple years."

Sharapova needed to save two break points in the fifth game of the first set but broke Bouchard in the sixth with a brutal forehand winner to lead 4-2.

Bouchard immediately broke back and capitalised on sloppy play from Sharapova, who made six double faults in the first set, to break again.

Yet Bouchard missed the chance to win the first set when she dropped her serve to make it 5-5.

Sharapova then lost a 12-minute service game as Bouchard broke and the Canadian eventually took the opening set 7-5 after 70 minutes.

Sharapova, who struggled with her serve all evening, recovered in the second, again claiming a 4-2 lead.

This time she did not let Bouchard back in as she wrapped it up 6-2.

Neither player was prepared to give ground in the decider as Sharapova survived five break points in the fifth game.

Bouchard's pressure paid off when she broke to love to go 4-3 up, only for Sharapova to instantly hit back.

But another break from Bouchard allowed her to serve for the match to set up a third-round tie with Angelique Kerber.

Sharapova said afterwards: "I definitely thought I should have taken care of the first set. I had a let-down, being up a break.

"I was happy with the way I changed things around in the second, stepped in, was a little bit more aggressive inside the baseline.

"Then the third, kind of felt like it was a similar pattern: set up opportunities, breakpoints, and just did not convert them."

Kerber won 6-2 1-6 7-5 against Katerina Siniakova, while Anastasija Sevastova beat Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-3.

Elsewhere, Lara Arruabarrena beat 15th seed Barbora Strycova 3-6 6-3 6-3, Kristina Mladenovic edged out Lauren Davis 6-3 1-6 7-6 (7/1) and Svetlana Kuznetsova came from behind to knock out Alison Riske 2-6 7-6 (11/9) 6-2.

Carla Suarez-Navarro wrapped up the evening's action by upsetting Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 2-6 6-2.