Swim Ireland have announced the team who will compete at the European Championships in Glasgow in August.

Seven of the 12-strong team had already posted consideration times for the summer meet, which will be covered by RTÉ TV, including World Junior gold medallist Mona McSharry and silver medallist Conor Ferguson.

The five others are Shane Ryan, Calum Bain, Jordan Sloan, Darragh Greene and Brendan Hyland who qualified either at the recent Irish Open meet, or Bain and Sloan’s case, at the Commonwealth Games in Australia

Rudd has added Alex Murphy, who went under the consideration time for the mens 100 metres breastroke heats at the Irish Open at the NAC, but was subsequently disqualified for an illegal butterfly kick.

National Performance Director Jon Rudd has also added four junior swimmers in Niamh Kilgallen (Claremorris), Jack McMillan (Bangor), Robert Powell (Athlone) and David Thompson (Bangor) to make up the Euro squad.

There is also a quartet of Irish swimmers who will hope to feature at the IOC World Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aries in McSharry, Niamh Coyne (NAC) McMillan and Powell

The four have been put forward by Swim Ireland and will be considered by the OCI for selection ratification in the coming weeks.

"We asked our athletes and coaches to step up and deliver performances in a sole trials period and this selection is a culmination of that process," said Rudd.

"Both our season best and lifetime best performances at the Irish Open and the Commonwealth Games were impressive in allowing us to do this and now we can focus on this final cycle into the summer and deliver again in each athlete’s benchmark meets."

"The Olympic Games creep ever-closer and they will be on before we know it.

"So opportunities and challenges such as those before us this summer must be used wisely – for the moment itself and in preparation for Tokyo come the summer of 2020."

The qualification period for Swim Ireland divers remains open to 30 April and the teams for European Senior and Junior Championships will be announced shortly after that date.