Brendan Hyland set his second record of the week in this afternoon's Men's 100m Butterfly final on the final day of competition at the Irish Open meet in the National Aquatic Centre.

It was the second record the Tallaght man broke an Irish record this week after he set a new fastest time in the Men’s 200 butterfly on Friday.

Hyland took down his own Irish record in the 100m, winning the gold medal in 52.62 seconds, cutting an impressive .74 of a second off the time he set in 2017. He also cemented his place as one of six Irish swimmers who have qualified for August’s European Championships in Glasgow

Hyland is joined by Shane Ryan, Conor Ferguson, Jordan Sloan, Darragh Greene and Mona McSharry who have booked their spot in the Irish team for Glasgow.

National director John Rudd can bring twelve swimmers to Glasgow and will now plead his case to Swim Ireland selectors. It is likely that two more senior and four junior swimmers will be on the plane for the championships which will be broadcast live on RTÉ television this August.

Elsewhere at the NAC, Jack McMillan of Bangor won the Men's 200 metres Freestyle in a time of 1:50.34, while 14-year-old Claire Tuggle from the USA, won her fourth final of the week taking victory in the Women's 200m Individual Medley in 2:15.93

Earlier in the day another Irish record fell as Aer Lingus took gold in the Women'm Medley Relay in 4:20.51.