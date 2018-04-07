Irish Olympian Shane Ryan won his second Irish Open Swimming title of the week when he won the Men's 100m Breaststroke on the penultimate day of competition at the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin.

Ryan, who is now based in Auburn University in the USA having moved from Penn State, became the first Irish swimmer to go below the 49 second mark for the 100 metre freestyle earlier in the week to book his place for Augusts European Championships in Glasgow.

On Saturday evening Ryan won his favoured event, the 100m Backstroke in 53.96 seconds, just outside his two year old Irish record and with it he secured his place in that event for the European Championship as well as the 100 Freestyle.

Isabell Stadden of the USA won the women’s equivalent in 1.00.16.

The Women’s 50m Freestyle "splash and dash" gold medal went to Mona McSharry as she took her third title of the week in a time of 25.54 seconds, lowering her own Irish senior record by .06 of a second

The Men's 50m Freestyle was won by the American Willie Davis in 22.85 seconds.

Trojan's Ben Griffin showed his improving form winning the Mens 200m Individual Medley in 2.03.10, just over a second and half outside the time required to qualify for the Europeans.

Visiting swimmer Tom Derbyshire from Bath was a commanding winner of the Men's 1500m, the first event of the night, taking the gold medal in a time of 15.07.07 with Alfie Kelly of Dolphin the leading Irish swimmer in fifth.

Overseas swimmers also dominated the Women’s 200m Freestyle with 14-year-old Clare Tuggle of the USA winning her third title of the week in a fast 1.59.11.