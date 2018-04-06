Tallaght’s Brendan Hyland became the sixth Irish swimmer to make the European Championships in Glasgow when he lowered his own Irish senior record in winning the demanding men's 200 metres butterfly at the Irish Open swim meet at the NAC in Dublin.

Hyland won in 1.57.44, cutting 0.64 of a second off his own record set last year to book his place on the Irish team for the Europeans in August, a meet that will be shown live on RTÉ television.

Darragh Greene completed the clean sweep of breaststroke titles winning the men's 50 metres final in 27.44 seconds to add to his 100 and 200 wins this week.

Scotland's Katie Stark won the womens 100 metres freestyle in 55.60 seconds with Ireland's Mona McSharry, who led at the 50 mark, in the end had to be content with fifth place (56.85).

McSharry however wasn’t resting on her laurels and later added the 50 metres breastroke title to the 100m crown she took earlier this week, winning gold in a time of 31.34 seconds

Earlier Jordan Sloan became the fifth Irish swimmer to qualify for this summer's Europeans in Glasgow when he dipped under the time required for the men's 200 metes freestyle at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Sloan just missed out on a place in the final by point 8 of a second while Conor Ferguson, who made the Irish team for Glasgow earlier this week, finished eighth in the final of the men's 100 metre backstroke on the Gold Coast.

Ferguson was second at the 50m mark but admitted afterwards that he went out too fast and paid for that in the second half of the race, fading away to finish last of the eight-swimmer field.