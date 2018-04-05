Having won the men’s 100 metre breaststroke gold in a new Irish senior record time, Darragh Greene is the fastest qualifier into tonight’s final of the 200 breaststroke at the Swim Ireland Open Meet at the National Aquatic Centre.

Just behind Greene is Olympian Nicholas Quinn who will be bidding to make the Irish team for the European Championships in Glasgow in the same event.

Mona McSharry is the second fastest qualifier into the women’s 200 breaststroke final bidding to add the 200 golf to the 100 she won yesterday

The finals are off at 5.30pm.

. @BainCalum qualified for the 50m Butterfly semi finals and @CFergusonn99 qualified for the 100m Backstroke semi finals. Callum’s race begins at 11.52am and Conor’s begins at 12.27 (UK time). Be sure to cheer on our two swimmers in what is an electric Arena! #GoTeamNI #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/MfwQvmhygx — Northern Ireland CWG (@GoTeamNI) April 5, 2018

Meanwhile Conor Ferguson made the 100m Backstroke final in fourth place at the Commonwealth Games in Australia in a time of 54.48, that time is also under European Championship consideration.

The final will be on Friday at 12.36pm (Irish time).