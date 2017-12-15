Mona McSharry and Alex Murphy both eased into the 100m breaststroke semi-finals at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Copenhagen.

McSharry was up first, and looked comfortable winning the first of the seeded heats of her favoured event in 1:05.36, just outside her own Irish record (1:05.27). The 17-year-old posted the second fastest time of all competitors just behind Finland’s Jenna Laukkanen in 1:04.94.

Murphy, swimming in the unseeded heats, dominated the field in his race in a new Irish record of 57.69, smashing Barry Murphy’s 2013 time of 58.31. He comfortably qualifyed for the semi-final in a top-eight position. Arno Kamminga of the Netherland’s was the fastest qualifier in 56.63.

Murphy’s semi-final will be first up this afternoon at 4.13pm while McSharry will take to the pool at 4.57pm.

Also swimming the 100m breaststroke heats were Darragh Greene, who touched in at 1:00.39 and Nicholas Quinn, who clocked 1:01.53, while Calum Bain swam a personal best time in the 50m freestyle with a strong time of 21.82.