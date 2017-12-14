Ireland’s Jordan Sloan has secured a place in tonight’s 200m freestyle final at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Copenhagen.

In a week where the Bangor swimmer has also secured a nomination time for the 2018 Commonwealth Games and set an Irish 400m freestyle record, the 24-year-old continued his good form in today’s 200m freestyle heats, securing third place into the final in a new Irish record of 1:43.26.

This afternoon's final goes off at 4.08pm.

Lithuania’s Danas Rapsys (1:41.89) and Great Britain’s Duncan Scott (1:43.16) will take the centre lanes after posting the fastest heat times this morning.

Ireland were represented in a senior mixed medley relay for the first time ever on the International stage.

Danielle Hill (backstroke), Mona McSharry (breaststroke), Conor Brines (butterfly) and Calum Bain (freestyle) set a new Irish record of 1:43.15 in the process.

Alex Murphy and Darragh Greene were impressive in the 200m breaststroke heats with both taking significant times off their previous bests.

Murphy was the fastest of three Irish competitors clocking 2:08.05, just one tenth of a second off Andrew Bree’s 2007 Irish record (2:07.95).

Greene clocked 2:11.02 while Nicholas Quinn swam 2:12.68.

McSharry swam a lifetime best of 1:01.90 in the 100m individual medley, while in the 100m backstroke Conor Ferguson was home in 53.32.

Hill rounded off the morning’s proceedings for Ireland with a 56.55 in the 100m freestyle.



Day 2 Heats Results

200m Freestyle

Jordan Sloan H 1:43.26 (3rd) ISR

Brendan Hyland H 1:47.68

200m Breaststroke

Alex Murphy H 2:08.05

Darragh Greene H 2:11.02

Nicholas Quinn H 2:12.68

100m Freestyle

Danielle Hill H 56.55

100m Backstroke

Conor Ferguson H 53.32

100m IM

Mona McSharry H 1:01.90

4x50m Medley

Ireland H 1:43.15



Day 2 finals schedule

200m Freestyle Final Jordan Sloan 4.08pm