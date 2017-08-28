Mona McSharry only just missed out on another medal at the World Junior Swimming Championships in Indianapolis on Monday night.

McSharry, the 17-year-old from Ballyshannon, became the first Irish swimmer to win gold at the championships when she finished first in the 100m breaststroke.

On Monday she finished fourth in the 200m breaststroke final, touching the wall less than 0.2 of a second behind the third place finisher. The race was won by Zoe Elizabeth Bartel of the USA.

Conor Ferguson finished in seventh place in the 200m backstroke final, just over three seconds behind winner, Hugo Gonzales of Spain.

In the space of eight weeks, McSharry has won world and European 100m breaststroke goal, bronze at world level and European goal in the 50m breaststroke and European 200m breaststroke silver.