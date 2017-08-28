Ireland's Mona McSharry continued her fine form at the World Junior Swimming Championship as she stormed into the final of the Women's 200m Breaststroke.

McSharry has already won gold in the 100m event in Indianapolis and she remains on course for another medal challenge.

Going in Heat 4, McSharry stormed to victory, winning in a time of 2:30.7 and finishing 1.28 of a second ahead of Canada's Faith Nelson who took second place.

McSharry qualified for the final with the fifth fastest time of all six heats. American Zoe Elizabeth Bartel topped the time-sheets, finishing in 2:29 as she claimed victory in heat six.

Dubliner Niamh Coyne always went in the same heat as McSharry but was unable to keep pace with her compatriot, finishing in seventh place in a time of 2:37.40.

Conor Ferguson will also be in final action this evening after he was able to book his place in the men's 200m backstroke final.

Ferguson finished second in his heat, behind American Carton Foster in a time of 2:01.56, but was still quick enough to qualify as the eighth fastest swimmer from the heats.

Both Ferguson and McSharry are back in the pool this evening for their finals. McSharry goes at 11.07pm Irish time, with Ferguson at 11:15pm.