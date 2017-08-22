Shane Ryan has broken the Irish 50m backstroke record in qualifying for the final at the World University Games in Taipei this afternoon.

The Team Ireland swimmer booked his place in the final as the fastest qualifier in a time 24.97.

The Pennsylvania State University student became the first Irish swimmer to go under 25 seconds in the event and enters the final as the top seeding.

The final is scheduled to take place on tomorrow at 1.40pm Irish time and will be streamed live on FISU Live Streaming.

Ryan missed out on a medal in the 100m final on Monday finishing 0.18 of a second behind the bronze medal.

Nicholas Quinn was unlucky to miss out on a spot in the final of the 200m Breaststroke as he was shaded out by 0.36 of a second in his semi-final after swimming 2.12.76.

DCU’s Brendan Hyland was placed 13th overall in the 200m Butterfly after swimming 1.59.26 in his semi-final, while Darragh Greene (University College Dublin) won his heat in the 200m Breaststroke but his time of 2.16.35 did not see him through to the semi-finals.

UL student Rory McEvoy swam 26.96 in the 50m Backstroke heats.

Along with Ryan’s final tomorrow, Jordan Sloan (Ulster University) and Curtis Coulter (Queen’s University Belfast) swim in the heats of the 100m freestyle, while Jack French (Maynooth University) is in action in the preliminaries of the 3m Springboard.