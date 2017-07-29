Shane Ryan swam 25.48 this morning to finish 8th in his heat and 23rd out of 55 overall in the men's 50m backstroke at the 2017 World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

The US-born swimmer who represented Ireland at the 2016 Olympics in Rio missed out on this evening's semi-final by about 0.25 seconds.

Ryan was the only Irish swimmer in action today on the penultimate day of the World Championships.

Last Monday, Ryan progressed to the semi-final of the 100m backstroke, placing 12th overall.

This was two spots better than he managed at the Rio Olympics when he became the first Irish swimmer since Andrew Bree in 2008 to progress to an Olympic semi-final in the pool.

There is only one remaining event that holds Irish interest on the final day. Ireland compete in the Men's 4x100m medley relay tomorrow at approximately 10.30am Irish time.