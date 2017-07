Jordan Sloan was the only Irish swimmer in action at the FINA World Swimming Championships in Budapest today.

The Bangor swimmer went close to his personal best in the heats of the 100 metres freestyle, swimming 49.66 seconds, which is just two hundredths of a second off his Irish senior record.

Sloan finished sixtth in the race and 36th overall, failing to progress to the semi-finals by 0.86 of a second.

He'll be back in the pool on Sunday for the 400 metres medley relay.