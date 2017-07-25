Ireland’s Brendan Hyland finished last in his heat of the 200m butterfly at the World Championships in Budapest earlier today.

Hyland lined up in the fifth heat for the event, which proved ultra-competitive, with three of his rivals amongst the five fastest finishers to qualify for the semi-finals.

Defending champion Lazlo Cseh delighted the home fans by clocking one minute 54.08 seconds to win the heat in the fastest time recorded this morning, with Denmark’s Viktor Bromer second and South African Chad Le Clos in third.

Hyland stopped the clock in 1:59.91 with the 28th fastest time of the 44 competitors to contest the heats.