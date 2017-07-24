Ireland's Shane Ryan has qualified for the semi-finals of the 100 metres backstroke at the World Swimming Championships in Budapest.

Ryan swam a time of 54.33 seconds to finish sixth in his heat and 13th overall to progress to this evening's semi-final.

Sixteen-year-old European Junior champion Mona McSharry made her World Championships debut in the 100m breaststroke Heats finishing 24th overall.

McSharry swam only one event in Budapest and now concentrates fully on the World Junior Championships in Indianapolis in August.

The Sligo native touched eight in a time of 1:08.52.

Jordan Sloan failed to progress from the 200 metre freestyle heats.