Mona McSharry has won a gold medal in the 100m Breaststroke at the European Swimming championships in Israel.



The Sligo teenager was victoriois in a time of 1.07.61 seconds

McSharry, who swims out of the Marlins club in Ballyshannon, also took home gold in the 50m Breaststroke and won a silver in the 200m Breaststroke.

"I am delighted to finish off a successful meet with a gold medal in my main event," said McSharry.

"There are a few things now that I can work on when I get back to training to help me swim faster at World Junior Championships."