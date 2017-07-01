There was more success for Ireland in the pool as Conor Ferguson won a silver medal in the 50m backstroke final at the European Junior Swimming Championships in Israel.

"I feel fantastic, I’m probably not in the best shape I’ve been this year but to go a time that close to my best is a fantastic feeling," said Ferguson.

Ireland’s mixed medley relay team were also in action, they had to settle for fourth in the final but set an Irish junior record of 3:54.75.

Mona McSharry is through to her third individual final of the week, she cruised to the top position in the 100m Breaststroke semi-final in 1:07.81.

McSharry has already won 50m Breaststroke gold and 200m Breaststroke silver this week and form would suggest she is on track to win her third medal.