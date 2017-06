Ireland’s Mona McSharry has secured her place as the top seed in the 50m breaststroke final at the European Junior Swimming Championships in Netanya, Israel.

After an Irish Junior Record swim of 31.14 in this morning’s heat McSharry progressed from the semi-final to final with a new Irish Senior Record of 30.91 seconds, breaking Fiona Doyle’s 2013 record of 30.93 seconds.

McSharry is the fastest swimmer going into the final by .76 of a second.

The final will take place at 5.10pm Irish time.