Rio Olympians Oliver Dingley, Shane Ryan and Nicholas Quinn will spearhead Ireland’s biggest World Championships team since 2009.

Seven athletes were announced today in the squad that will travel to Budapest in July for the FINA World Championships.

Dingley became Ireland’s first Olympic diver last year in 68 years at last summer's Games.

The 23-year-old has been preparing for this year’s Worlds by competing in the FINA Diving World Series, an exclusive event for those that finished in the top eight in Rio.

Shane Ryan

Dingley will also have the opportunity to finetune at the LEN European Diving Championships in Ukraine in June along with Jack Ffrench.

Olympic 100m backstroke semi-finalist Ryan comes back into the Irish fold and will look to convert his fantastic US College form in backstroke swimming into long-course metres racing.

Rio 2016 team-mate Quinn will compete in the breaststroke events in Hungary.

After a number of outstanding performances at last month’s Irish Open Swimming Championships, National 100m, 200m and 400m freestyle champion Jordan Sloan is selected for Budapest.

Sloan broke the Irish 100m and 200m freestyle records in April.

Mona McSharry and Conor Ferguson will have their primary focus with the World Junior Championships in Indianapolis in August, but will relish the opportunity to experience a senior World Championships and compete in the breaststroke and backstroke events respectively.

With a strong national focus towards qualifying at least one relay team for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Ryan, Quinn and Sloan will be joined by Brendan Hyland to compete in the 400m medley relay at the championships.