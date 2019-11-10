Jurgen Klopp paid tribute to the "inspirational" Sean Cox in the Liverpool manager's programme notes for the clash with Manchester City at Anfield.

Meath man Cox was brutally assaulted outside the Liverpool stadium in April 2018 ahead of the Champions League clash with Roma and suffered life-changing injuries.

Liverpool supporter Cox continues his rehabilitation and returned to Anfield for the first time to watch his beloved Reds secure a 3-1 victory over title rivals Manchester City.

"There are a couple of people in the ground today I want to make a special mention of: Sean Cox and his incredible family," said Klopp

"Sean's name and that of his wife Martina and his wider family makes me think of courage, spirit and renewal. Sean is an inspirational figure in the club's story now.

To know he plans to come back to Anfield - to support this club once more - brings perspective to so many things, both football and in life.

"I hope all of us here today, whatever colours we wear, do him proud in how we approach the occasion.

"Sean's story has touched all of us, and although initially the emotions were one of sadness that his life has been so affected by purely coming to support the football team he loves, we now have new feelings when we hear his name mentioned."

Liverpool CEO Peter Moore later tweeted a photograph of the manager meeting Cox with the inspirational caption, "What's important now...".