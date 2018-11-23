The three Mullingar Town players and a spectator involved in the assault on referee Daniel Sweeney at a recent Combined Counties Football League (CCFL) match in Westmeath have been handed lengthy bans.

Referee Daniel Sweeney was left with serious facial injuries, including a broken jaw, following an incident in the Combined Counties league game between Horseleap United and Mullingar Town.

The CCFL committee released a statement this morning detailing the sanctions which it was handing down. While disciplinary penalties are usually not made public, the league said it had decided to issue a public statement on this occasion "due to the widespread reporting of events surrounding this game."

Three players and a spectator have been handed bans for their part in the incident. The three Mullingar Town players have each been banned from all football activity under the jurisdiction of the FAI for 40 years.

The spectator in question had already received a lifetime ban for a previous assault on a referee in 2007 has had his ban extended to all football activity under the jurisdiction of the FAI.

Mullingar Town have been given three months to outline plans for "an improved club structure addressing existing volunteer deficiencies."

The club have also been fined €500 and have to appoint an independent liaison officer to assist match officials. Three match officials must be in attendance at all remaining Mullingar Town games this season.