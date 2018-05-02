RTÉ Soccer analyst Eamon Dunphy feels Liverpool have to dictate the game against Roma ahead of the Champions League semi-final second leg at Stadio Olimpico.

The Reds take a 5-2 lead into the game, with Roma needing to score at least three goals, but previous shaky performances in defence and the home side’s comeback against Barcelona in the quarter-finals have added to nerves in the build-up for supporters of the away side.

The match is live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player.

Dunphy said the tie is still alive despite the comprehensive scoreline in Anfield, with Real Madrid waiting in the final after overcoming Bayern Munich last night.

He told RTÉ Radio 1's Morning Ireland: "To go from 5-0 up and not be able to close the game down ruthlessly and professionally shows there is a mental frailty there. Tonight's task against Roma should be kept in the perspective that Roma came back from three goals down to beat Barcelona.

"They kept Lionel Messi quiet to reach this stage. They beat Chelsea 3-0 in the group stage. They also went there and drew 3-3. They have form and have players that can hurt Liverpool tonight. It is my no means cut and dry. Liverpool need to have the ability to stay calm and dictate the tempo of the game.

"Liverpool can be like Ragball Rovers sometimes at the back. You'd worry about that. The other factor in the equation is that Klopp's assistant and partner in management for 17 years walked out of the club at the weekend. That could have a huge impact on the players as well. It's not very helpful."

Mo Salah is in top form going into the game, scoring twice in the first leg, and 31 times in the Premier League so far.

Dunphy is backing their leading players to get Liverpool over the line but is wary of a couple deeper in the side.

"Salah is a wonderful player," the RTÉ Soccer analyst said.

"They also have Firmino, Mane and they have more good players. All the pressure is on Roma but if they were to score and go 1-0 up at half-time, it would be a nervy 45 minutes.

"Liverpoool's goalkeeper Karius is not very good and Lovren is not very good either. They are the weak points. Most people feel Liverpool will score and make Roma's task very difficult indeed and I would be in that camp. That would make Roma's task very difficult indeed. I think Liverpool will go through and hopefully comfortably."

The shadow over the game is that Liverpool fan, Sean Cox, remains in intensive care after violence before the first game.

The former Republic of Ireland international is fearful there will be similar incidents this evening.

"It isn't the football people. The people that cause this kind of tragic incident, and may cause more this evening, are not really football people.

"They attack themselves to the game and it certainly something everyone will be aware of in the hours before the game."