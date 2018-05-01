Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill believes that it is in Celtic’s best interest to be competing against a strong Rangers side and that the current crop at Ibrox are the "weakest side he’s ever known".

O’Neill’s former charges claimed their seventh consecutive league title when they hammered their Glasgow rivals 5-0 at the weekend.

That result not only saw the Rangers board move to sack manager Graham Murty but also leaves the Blues in real danger of finishing outside the top three in the SPL and missing out on European football next season.

While many, if not all, Celtic fans are enjoying the misfortunes of Rangers, O’Neill believes that it would be in the Hoops best interests to see them improve on the pitch.

"It’s probably worth reiterating and the lads asked me if I was having a joke there, but I do think that Rangers are desperately poor," he said.

"I think if Celtic are going to improve in Europe, I believe they need a strong competitive Rangers to be with them.



"That might sound anathema to some Celtic fans who are desperate to go 10 in a row, but I genuinely think this. Celtic are a million miles the best team in Scotland, and Rangers’ competition, as you seen in recent weeks both in the cup semi-final and last week, is desperately weak.



"Let’s be fair about it, it is the weakest Rangers side I have ever, ever known and Celtic need them to be strong. A stronger and more competitive Rangers side would help Celtic in their quest for that extra stride in Europe."

With Murty being relieved of his duties on the back of that 5-0 defeat to Celtic, assistant coaches Jimmy Nicholl and Jonatan Johansson will take charge of Gers' three remaining SPL fixtures, starting with Kilmarnock's visit to Ibrox on Saturday.

Liverpool youth team coach Steven Gerrard has confirmed he has held talks with the Scottish club and while O’Neill admits it would be a gamble, he believes that it’s one worth taking.

"I was asked this question, why not? Absolutely why not. Why shouldn’t he? He knows pressure, he has lived with pressure and performed brilliantly under pressure as a player.

"I know playing and managing would be two totally different things, but it would be a massive lift for Rangers if someone of that ilk was coming to there.



"If he is, I think Stevie would be well-aware that there might have to be a few promises kept and Rangers would have to improve the calibre of player, otherwise what’s the point?



"I think if he was going there, Rangers would almost have to demand that they would have a better quality of player."