AS Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco says his team must aim for a "miracle" against Liverpool with the Italian club trailing 5-2 ahead of Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg, a game live on RTÉ 2 from 7pm.

Roma came back from a 4-1 deficit in their quarter-final against Barcelona by winning the return leg in the Italian capital 3-0.

"We must have belief and with this mentality, with these fans and this passion around the team, try to perform another miracle - and saying miracle is perfectly fine," Di Francesco said.

"Liverpool are really dangerous and they can hurt you as soon as you give them an inch. I want to clarify one thing - in a Champions League semi-final in front of 70,000 people, do you expect a team just to yield?

"No, we've got to be a battling team who give all they can then the game can end 4-1 either way, but what I want to see is enthusiasm and desire to go beyond the limits," he said.

Roma have not conceded a goal at home in this year's Champions League campaign.

"At home in Europe this season, we've only really struggled against Atletico Madrid," Di Francesco said.

"Since then we've managed to contain our opponents and I hope it's the same tomorrow. The passion of our fans should give us an extra push."

Liverpool's former Roma forward Mohamed Salah scored twice in the first leg and created two other goals as he ripped apart Di Francesco's defence.

"Mohamed Salah has outstanding quality when they go long but we can't put three men on Salah. We've got to have the strength to put the right importance on our opponents, but also think of ourselves," Di Francesco said, adding that his team needed a similar display from striker Edin Dzeko.

"The players have got to take responsibility - Dzeko even more so as one of the key players in this team. I hope he will be the man who - even more than Salah in the first leg - makes a difference in this game," the Italian coach said.

"Our ambition should be to get to Kiev (for the final). I'll try and treat this game like any other. I've passed on my ideas to the team and will convince them that this is achievable," Di Francesco added.

Midfielder Adam Lallana has been included in Liverpool's 23-man travelling squad for their clash with Roma despite a hamstring injury.

The England international has been out since suffering a hamstring injury at Crystal Palace in March but could still feature again this season after travelling to South Africa last month for treatment.

Defender Joe Gomez will not be involved in Italy after picking up an ankle problem in the Reds' 0-0 draw with Stoke on Saturday.

Sadio Mane, who missed the game against the Potters, has been named in Jurgen Klopp's squad, as have Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, both of whom had minor fitness concerns after playing at the weekend.

Klopp later reiterated that Lallana will not be available for selection at the Stadio Olimpico.

"Adam Lallana is here in the training squad, but not available for the game," the German told liverpoolfc.com.

"He's in the training squad and that's very nice. It shows how close he is. Unfortunately, the season is not too long anymore, but we're really happy about having him with us."

Klopp added that Gomez had been left at home because he had suffered "only a little setback", yet he was unsure how long the defender would be missing for.