Republic of Ireland Women's national team manager Colin Bell does not believe that Liverpool coach Zeljko Buvac would be interested in succeeding Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

Bell, who worked with both Buvac and Jurgen Klopp at Mainz, was surprised to learn of a report linking Buvac with a managerial hotseat at the Emirates.

Buvac, who has been Klopp's right-hand man for 17 years, is taking time away from Anfield at the moment for what the club describe as ‘personal reasons’.

However, the story developed this morning when Pravda BL, the same media outlet that broke the news that Klopp would be joining Liverpool in 2015, reported that Buvac is ready to end his partnership with the German to take over at the Emirates.

When asked whether he believed that Buvac was a likely candidate for Arsenal, Bell replied: "Never, I couldn’t imagine that.

"Buvac is a fantastic coach and you should never say never in football but I could not imagine that because he’s such a quiet, reserved person," added Bell, speaking at the launch of the 2018 SportsDirect FAI Summer Soccer Schools.

Colin Bell worked with Zeljko Buvac and Jurgen Klopp at Mainz

"He doesn’t really want that limelight, he’s a great worker, he supports and whatever.

"Like I say, he’s a fantastic guy and a fantastic coach, I just couldn’t imagine it, but you never know."

Bell, managed the Mainz reserve team during his time in Germany, has seen first hand just how well Buvac and Klopp work together and believes that they complement each other.

"We worked together for five years and when Klopp took over it was February 2001," he said. "He saved the team from going down.

"In the 2001/2002 season he brought Zeljko Buvac back into Mainz. They had a fantastic relationship and did a fantastic job.

"Zeljko is a football expert, he knows the game inside out and is a fantastic coach, so they really complemented each other really, really well.

"I haven’t any inside information what’s actually happened. I think the situation and timing is very suspect.

"Every fan and journalist will be asking ‘why now?’ I just hope they get back together because they are a really strong team together and have been through so much together."