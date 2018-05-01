Liverpool assistant manager Zeljko Buvac is reported to be the surprise choice to succeed Arsene Wenger as the next Arsenal manager.

Bosnian Buvac, who has worked with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for 17 years, is taking personal time away from Anfield at the moment.

However Pravda BL, the same media outlet which broke the news that Klopp would be joining Liverpool in 2015, claim that that Buvac is ready to end his partnership with the German to take over at the Emirates.

The report from Pravda BL read: "According to our sources Zeljko Buvac has arranged everything with Arsenal, where he will take over in the summer from legendary Frenchman Arsene Wenger.

"In the coming days while Buvac will recharge his batteries in his home town of Omarsk and more details will be known."

Buvac - whom Klopp has described as 'The Brain' of his backroom team - was on the touchline for Saturday's goalless draw at home to Stoke but will not be travelling to Italy for Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Roma.

The Premier League club said Buvac remained a Liverpool employee but is spending time away from the first team for personal reasons.

Buvac played with Klopp at Germany's Mainz in the 1990s and was his assistant manager at the club before moving with him to Borussia Dortmund and on to Liverpool in 2015.