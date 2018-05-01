Graeme Murty has been sacked as Rangers boss, the Ibrox club have announced.

It comes just two days after his side suffered a record 5-0 league defeat to Celtic.

Assistant coaches Jimmy Nicholl and Jonatan Johansson will take charge of Gers' three remaining Ladbrokes Premiership fixtures, starting with Kilmarnock's visit to Ibrox on Saturday.

Rangers have already opened talks with Steven Gerrard and say they hope to be able to comment further on the managerial situation "in the near future".

Murty took over on an interim basis for the second time back in October when Pedro Caixinha was axed, before being told in December he would remain in charge until this summer.

But two days on from Sunday's Parkhead mauling, the 43-year-old was called into a meeting with managing director Stewart Robertson on Tuesday morning to be told he was being sacked.

A club statement said: "Graeme Murty has this morning been relieved of his duties as manager of Rangers.

"Jimmy Nicholl and Jonatan Johansson will take charge of the team for the three remaining matches of the season.

"Rangers are grateful to Graeme, who did not hesitate when asked last October to become interim manager after the departure of Pedro Caixinha and then, at the turn of the year, when he was offered the role as manager until the end of the season.

"Graeme has had to contend with difficult and challenging circumstances but conducted himself in a thoroughly professional manner. He will take some time to consider his options, which include returning to his role at the Rangers Academy.

"Jimmy Nicholl and Jonatan Johansson have already started preparing the team for the match against Kilmarnock on Saturday and they will be in place for the two remaining fixtures, against Aberdeen and Hibernian.

"The club hopes to be in a position to comment further on the managerial situation in the near future."

