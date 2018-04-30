A team with two points from their last five games readily exposed the limitations of the double champions on a night that could be season-defining for at least one of these teams.

Rovers, playing with a swagger at odds with their moderate start to the season, went ahead early on through the superb Graham Burke, with defensive duo Ethan Boyle and Roberto Lopes both scoring rare goals to stretch their lead.

Rovers were by far the better team and what few chances a laboured Cork created came to nothing thanks to the brilliance of the Dubliners' keeper, Kevin Horgan.

The action was just three minutes old when the league's top scorer – Burke, who also impressed with his defensive work – did what he does best and this time with his right foot, unleashing an unstoppable effort from around 25 yards.

Rovers were high on confidence, with Burke and Aaron Bolger especially impressive. Barry McNamee was lively for a struggling City and Graham Cummins met his cross midway through the half, but the ball went out for a corner and it was from a corner that Rovers went 2-0 up on 25 minutes. Poor Cork defending allowed Boyle to ghost in at the near post and convert Sean Kavanagh's delivery.

Stopper Horgan has been under immense scrutiny but little has been made of how well he has been playing of late and he made an outstanding low save from Gary Buckley after 32 minutes as Cork pushed for an equaliser.

The break now within earshot, Horgan made an exceptional double-save save after Lopes inexplicably ducked under a ball from the keeper's brother, Colm. Both Cummins and particularly McNamee should have scored but the young Hoops netminder was inspired.

Cork boss John Caulfield drafted in Karl Sheppard for Conor McCormack at the break. However, neat interplay with Ethan Boyle saw Burke find space; he was off target.

Brilliant initiative by Greg Bolger saw the ball find Burke and eventually Ronan Finn, who skied over.

It was terrific stuff now – the hour mark yet to greet us – and Sheppard showed real pace to get behind the Rovers cover but the ball was cleared, before Burke's free-kick saw a save from McNulty.

However, Cork's inability to deal with Burke's deliveries was evident again on 61 minutes as his superb free-kick was guided in by Lopes.

Among the crowd was Republic of Ireland Martin O'Neill, who would surely have noted the performance of Burke, and the subsequent standing ovation he received on his withdrawal.

Kieran Sadlier, back in the City side but relatively muted, fizzed a shot wide as the final whistle grew near, before McNulty kept out substitute Brandon Miele's fierce drive.

Shamrock Rovers: Horgan, Kavanagh, O'Brien, Grace, Lopes, Boyle, Finn (Miele 81), G Bolger, A Bolger, Burke (McAllister 74), Shaw.

Cork City: McNulty, Kane (Keohane 46), McLoughlin, McCarthy, Horgan, Sadlier, Morrissey (O'Hanlon 67), McCormack (Sheppard 46), Buckley, McNamee, Cummins.

Referee: Rob Rogers (Dublin).