Jack Keaney and Eduardo Pinceli scored their first goals for Sligo Rovers as the Bit O'Red moved to seventh with a 2-1 win over Bray Wanderers at the Showgrounds.

Both men struck late in the first half during a low-key affair. Cory Gavin netted late on for Bray, but it wasn't enough for Graham Kelly's charges who are yet to pick up a league win away from the Carlisle Grounds this season.

The early portion of this game didn't provide many talking points as both teams struggled to create much in either final third.

Pinceli saw his wickedly struck free-kick palmed away by Bray goalkeeper Evan Moran six minutes in. The crowd of 1,327 had to wait another 25 minutes for the next chance of note when Sligo did just enough to put Hugh Douglas off at the front post when he met Cory Galvin's corner.

Rovers net minder Mitchell Beeney spread himself well to smother Daniel Kelly's effort after the Bray attacker beat his man through the middle.

Sligo have only won one game at home all season and set themselves on the way to a second with a quickfire double.

Greg Moorhouse cushioned Adam Wixted's over-cooked cross back across the face of goal for Keaney to nod home his first senior goal for Rovers.

Wixted was involved once more in Sligo's second as he swung a ball on to the head of Pinceli who was next to head past Moran for his maiden strike for the club.

The Wicklow men had to rely on a smart stop from Moran to keep out Sligo substitute Lewis Morrison's thunderous volley at goal ten minutes from time, seconds before Sean Heaney was well placed to head Moorhouse's follow up off his own line.

Wanderers gave themselves some hope with nine minutes to go when Galvin found space behind the Rovers cover to squeeze his low drive under Beeney.

But it wasn't to be enough as the Leinster side fell to their twelfth defeat of the season.

Sligo Rovers: Mitchell Beeney; Calum Waters, Patrick McClean, John Mahon, Regan Donelon; Jack Keaney, Eduardo Pinceli (Lewis Morrison 75); Rhys McCabe, Adam Wixted (Caolan McAleer 67), Raff Cretaro (Ali Roy 84); Greg Moorhouse.

Bray Wanderers: Evan Moran; Dylan Hayes, Conor Kenna, Hugh Douglas, Sean Heaney, Kevin Lynch; Dan McKenna, Rhys Gorman, Cory Galvin; Daniel Kelly; Ger Pender (Ronan Coughlan 65).

Referee: Robert Hennessy.