Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has said his side will look to attack Bayern Munich quickly in Tuesday's Champions League semi-final second leg as they seek to remain on course for an unprecedented third consecutive European Cup.

Madrid hold a 2-1 lead after the first leg in Germany last week, however the Frenchman insists the job is nowhere near complete.

"The key for us is think about winning the game and go onto the pitch wanting to do that. We need to go out to score quickly and that's what we'll try to do," Zidane said.

"It's a semi-final, we know how important it is and what we have to do. We don't have to change what we're doing.

"Our focus and determination will be there - we don't need to change much - what we did in the first leg was good, but we now need to show in the return that what we want is to go through."

With regular right back Dani Carvajal missing with a hamstring problem, Zidane faces a selection headache given replacement Nacho has sat out the past month with a thigh injury.

Local media reports indicate winger Lucas Vazquez could be asked to deputise, however no decision will be made until Tuesday. Midfielder Isco is also a doubt following a shoulder problem.

"Nacho has been out, but trained a lot recently, and today he was with us and he's ready to go in that respect," Zidane said. "We have time ahead of the game and we'll think about what we're going to do."

Zidane heavily rotated his squad against Leganes in preparation for the game with Bayern, leaving out a host of regular starters including top scorer Ronaldo, captain Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Luka Modric and Marcelo and starting without Toni Kroos and Marco Asensio.

Bayern will be without Arjen Robben who suffered a thigh injury in the first leg and had to be substituted early into the game.

Manuel Neuer, Jerome Boateng, Arturo Vidal and Kingsley Coman will also miss the game but Bayern should be able to welcome back David Alaba who was absent for last Wednesday's clash.

Bayern boss Jupp Heynckes has defended top-scorer Robert Lewandowski following his lack of Champions League goals.

Poland striker has registered 39 times in all competitions this season but failed to find the net in his last four European games, including last week's first-leg defeat.

Heynckes, a striker during his playing days, has backed his star forward to rediscover top form.

"Lewy has my complete support. Every striker, including myself, has phases where they don't score," said Heynckes at his pre-match press conference.

"But he has scored a lot of goals this season and you can't forget that he once scored four goals against Real in the semi-final of the Champions League for Dortmund.

"So who knows what'll happen tomorrow."

The German club have a poor recent record against the LaLiga side, losing six in a row, including last season's two-legged quarter-final.

Heynckes, however, is unconcerned about that statistic and called for his players to be more clinical after they wasted a number of opportunities last week.

"The past isn't important," he said. "We have to be more efficient than in the first leg. We've scored goals all season and I hope we'll see that clinicalness tomorrow that's been a mark of our game all year.

"We attacked in Munich and only conceded two because of mistakes by our players. It had nothing to do with being open or a lack of organisation.

"It could come down to little things tomorrow, so players need to remain alert and limit any possible mistakes.

"We want to do things differently from the first leg - which includes scoring."