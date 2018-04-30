Liverpool assistant manager Zeljko Buvac is to spend some time away from the first team over the coming weeks for personal reasons.

Manager Jurgen Klopp will have to do without his trusted right-hand man for this week's crucial Champions League semi-final second leg against Roma, which they lead 5-2, and beyond.

While it is not ideal for preparations Buvac's personal situation takes precedence.

Some press reports this morning had claimed that Buvac had left the club, ending his 17-year association with Klopp after a row between the two, but that is not believed to be the case.

The club considers the matter to be private and therefore will respect that privacy by not making any further comment.

Zeljko remains a Liverpool employee and his position at the club is not affected by this absence.

Buvac was on the touchline for Saturday's goalless draw at home to Stoke but his absence in Rome's Stadio Olimpico is an unnecessary distraction.

The timing is unfortunate, if not extraordinary, to say the least as Liverpool ready themselves for a potentially difficult second leg in the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday, even though they hold a 5-2 lead from last week.

Buvac has been Klopp's trusted right-hand man for the last 17 years and the Reds boss refers to him as 'The Brain' of his backroom staff.

The pair played together at Mainz in the early 1990s and were reunited when Klopp made him his assistant having become manager in 2001.

Having won promotion together the pair moved to Borussia Dortmund in 2008 where they won back-to-back Bundesliga titles and reached a Champions League final before arriving at Anfield.